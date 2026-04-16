Flood Alert 2026: Nigeria warns of widespread flooding, flags risks in 33 states
Nigeria’s National Hydrological Agency warns of high flood risk in 2026, with thousands of communities exposed across 33 states and the Federal Capital Territory
After witnessing the destructive catastrophic floods last year in countries like Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Malaysia,Philippines, Vietnam, Pakistan, followed by India, Nepal, South Korea, china, United States, and Europe, now West Africa is also at risk for flash flooding in 2026.
The National Hydrological agency noted that the figures are broadly consistent with previous years and said in its annual flood outlook that flooding is expected to peak between July and September, coinciding with the height of the rainy season.
The agency informed that Nigeria is facing a high risk of widespread flooding this year with thousands of communities exposed across 33 country’s across 36 states as well as the Federal Capital Territory.
NIHSA classified that more than 14,000 communities are at high risk, while an additional 15,600 are considered to be at moderate risk.
Nigeria regularly experiences flooding during its rainy season, which runs from April to October. In recent years, severe flood events have caused widespread displacement, agricultural losses, and hundreds of deaths.
As reported the agency warned that cities, farmlands including ritical infrastructure could all be affected during flash floods and heavy rainfalls.
Additionally it emphasized that major urban centers including Abuja, Lagos, and Port Harcourt are among those at risk of severe flooding, while coastal states such as Bayelsa, Delta, Rivers, and Lagos face heightened exposure to river and tidal floods.
-
Australia refinery fire worsens fuel supply crunch amid ongoing global energy crisis
-
Pope Leo XIV speaks about 'tyrant's for the first time since Donald Trump feud
-
Hoda Kotb's tearful words for Savannah Guthrie as she faces family nightmare
-
UK faces potential food shortages as Iran conflict drags on
-
Bluesky down: Users hit by feed errors across US, UK & Europe
-
Norway telecom giant under fire for alleged role in Myanmar junta crackdown on activists
-
Iranian cyberattacks surge 8x across Middle East
-
Nancy Guthrie's neighbourhood surrounded by police after complaints of YouTubers trespassing
-
Merger talks between United and American Airlines could raise ticket prices across the US
-
Former US Marine pilot’s legal battle deepens as extradition appeal is denied: Here’s why
-
Eisenhower Park shooting kills teen and injures two as police investigate gang-related incident
-
Sukhoi Su-57 plant hit by fire as images show severe damage to key Russian fighter jet factory