Flood Alert 2026: Nigeria warns of widespread flooding, flags risks in 33 states

After witnessing the destructive catastrophic floods last year in countries like Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Malaysia,Philippines, Vietnam, Pakistan, followed by India, Nepal, South Korea, china, United States, and Europe, now West Africa is also at risk for flash flooding in 2026.

The National Hydrological agency noted that the figures are broadly consistent with previous years and said in its annual flood outlook that flooding is expected to peak between July and September, coinciding with the height of the rainy season.

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The agency informed that Nigeria is facing a high risk of widespread flooding this year with thousands of communities exposed across 33 country’s across 36 states as well as the Federal Capital Territory.

NIHSA classified that more than 14,000 communities are at high risk, while an additional 15,600 are considered to be at moderate risk.

Nigeria regularly experiences flooding during its rainy season, which runs from April to October. In recent years, severe flood events have caused widespread displacement, agricultural losses, and hundreds of deaths.

As reported the agency warned that cities, farmlands including ritical infrastructure could all be affected during flash floods and heavy rainfalls.

Additionally it emphasized that major urban centers including Abuja, Lagos, and Port Harcourt are among those at risk of severe flooding, while coastal states such as Bayelsa, Delta, Rivers, and Lagos face heightened exposure to river and tidal floods.