Benjamin Bratt shares working experience with Sandra Bullock in 'Miss Congeniality'

Benjamin Bratt has shared her working experience with Sandra Bullock in Miss Congeniality.

Speaking to E! News on Tuesday, the 62-year-old actor said that Sandra was "one of the loveliest people" he’s ever worked with.

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“I remember Sandy at the helm as a producer and as the star of the film,” Benjamin said, who starred opposite Sandra in the 2000 film.

"She was courageous and willing to go for anything," he added.

The star further told the publication that Sandra’s leadership created an environment where he and their costars felt safe to take risks.

“That's really the beauty of being in a situation where you’re working with the kinds of people where the safety net is built in,” said Benjamin.

“It encourages you as a performer to just jump off the cliff and see what happens," added the 'Blood In Blood Out' actor.

For those unversed, Miss Congeniality was released in cinemas on December 14, 2000. Alongside Benjamin and Sandra, Michael Caine, Candice Bergen, William Shatner, and Heather Burns also starred in the film.

It is pertinent to note that Benjamin is currently promoting his new film, Balls Up. The action comedy is currently available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.