Iranian cyberattacks surge 8x across Middle East

A sharp escalation in cyber warfare is unfolding across the Middle East, with attacks rising at a pace rarely seen before. New data shows an eightfold jump in malicious activity, signalling that digital infrastructure is now firmly on the frontline of regional conflict.

According to StromWall, a Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) protection service, the attack wave began following a coordinated military action against Iran carried out by forces from Israel and the United States on February 28, which served as the catalyst for launching a cyberattack campaign that soon escalated beyond the Israeli border.

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During the time frame, the country was impacted by 36% of all detected attacks, while the UAE took 21% and Bahrain 14%. The attack was first aimed at Israeli government and telecom networks before expanding into the rest of the GCC region.

Banks, government organisations, and telecom companies were affected the most and selected as targets, experts believe, due to both their strategic importance and their symbolic significance during times of geopolitical tensions.

StormWall CEO and co-founder Ramil Khantimirov described the influx of DDoS attacks as unparalleled in the history of even past regional conflicts. He said there is evidence of continued planning behind the attacks and expects even stronger attacks over the next few months.

Separate analysis from CloudSEK, a predictive cyber threat intelligence platform, corroborates StormWall's findings. CloudSEK has independently tracked an uptick in Iranian-linked activity and is urging organisations across the GCC to treat this as an active, evolving threat rather than a temporary spike.

CloudSEK recommends immediate hardening actions, including patching of exposed Internet-facing resources, reviewing the presence of possible breaches in VPNs and web infrastructures, changing privileged passwords and looking out for web shells and other forms of tunnelling tools.

The key industries deemed most at risk are aviation, energy, telecommunications, logistics, and industrial settings, exactly the sectors upon which Gulf nation economies rely.

The price for failure is high indeed. IBM Security says that the average cost of each cyberattack within the region is between $7 and $7.5 million – among the highest rates in the world. In an environment where cyber crime is now costing the world a staggering $10.5 trillion a year and growing, the timing of the current Iranian offensive could not be worse.