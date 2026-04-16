Adele makes surprise move which gives hope for new music

Adele is making a surprise return to the recording studio for new music as she smoothly transitions into an acting career.

The Sun newspaper reports that the superstar has hit the studio and would be making music five years after the release of her award-winning album 30.

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After wrapping up her Las Vegas residency in November 2024, the singer stepped away from the music spotlight, and is set to make her acting debut in fashion designer Tom Ford's Cry To Heaven alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Nicholas Hoult.

The outlet reports that insiders close to the Skyfall singer have linked her career move to possible new music as she records a new single to feature on the soundtrack.

The film will be an adaptation of the Anne Rice's 1982 novel that revolves around the lives of castrated opera singers, or castrati, and feuding aristocrats in 18th century Italy.

Additionally, Adele, who is mother to 12-year-old Angelo, has revealed previously how much she despises touring.

She said during her last performance of a two-year turn at Caesars Palace in 2024, "To my son, I chose to do a residency maybe because I f**king hate touring.”

"I chose to do a residency so I could keep his life normal. And I did do that. But I also wouldn't change it for the world, but I get to be with him on the weekends now because obviously he can't always come,” the Set Fire to the Rain artist added.

"I just don't know when I want to next come on stage. And it's time to move on. It's time for the next chapter and it's time for the next season of my life,” Adele announced at that time as she hinted at a career switch.