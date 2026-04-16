Jin reclaims ‘World Wide Handsome’ title

Jin, the eldest member of the K-Pop group, BTS, just claimed he is the most good-looking out of all the members of his band, reclaiming his World Wide Handsome title, that he once gave to himself.

The 33-year-old singer, whose real name is Kim Seokjin, thinks his bandmates Jimin, RM, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jung Kook are all good-looking guys but joked physical appearance is the one characteristic where he comes out on top.

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He told Rolling Stone magazine, "I guess I got lucky. I do think I’m more good-looking than the other members. Even though everyone is very handsome. I should have at least one thing I’m best at in the group."

Jin is the oldest member of the group and he admitted he doesn't "move quite as well" as his bandmates so pushes himself too work harder, even when the dance routines are feeling tougher than ever.

"I guess it’s always physically taxing. While it’s true that the same moves can feel a bit more difficult now, that’s just my burden to bear,” he admitted, adding, "For audiences, I need to display myself at top form. So, I’ve got to work harder.”

"To be honest, I’m aware that I don’t move quite as well as the other members. So, I’ve always come early to practice, or stayed late to catch up. I still do that,” Jin further mentioned.

The Super Tuna artist insisted he isn't "treated" as an elder by his bandmates nor does he act like the oldest in the group.

He said, "I am the eldest, but within the team, the members don’t really … treat me like the eldest? Is that weird to say? I guess they don’t think of me as the eldest. Nor do I act like it.

"But when they act all friendly, calling me brother, and they treat me comfortably, that’s what I like the most. I guess the inverse of that is that I don’t like when they get overly casual? Like when they slap my butt, for example. I’d say that’s my least favourite part,” Jin hilariously revealed.

The Butter hitmaker has seen a "difference" in how he feels now to how he did a decade ago and admitted the other members of BTS hadn't truly understood the challenges that come with getting older until they started to experience them themselves.

"Let me tell you what a fellow member told me once. He said, 'Jin, if you’re having trouble, you can try harder and overcome it!' and he’s about two, three years younger than me, right? He came back to me after two, three years and said, 'Wow, this is how bad you felt at this age? I had no idea,'" Jin mentioned as he explained the struggles of getting older.