The Hunger Games arrested for assault charges in NYC

The Hunger Games star lands in trouble after reported assault.

Ethan Jamieson is put behind bars on assault charges after allegedly attacking three men with a handgun.

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The incident took place in Raleigh, N.C.

The actor seemingly has three felony counts of assault and possessed a weapon with an intention to cause harm, according to documents.

"During the course of the investigation, detectives identified Ethan Jamieson (27) as the individual who discharged a single gunshot in the direction of the victims’ vehicle," police said, adding that Jamieson was arrested and charged.

The actor was denied bail and is currently waiting for court appearance is his disposition hearing on April 30.