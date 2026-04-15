Queen of Pop Madonna revives iconic era with 'Confessions II'

Madonna, the Queen of Pop is officially returning to one of the most iconic eras of her career.

After months of speculation, Madonna finally announced Confessions II, the long-awaited sequel to her 2005 hit album Confessions on a Dance Floor.

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Set to release on July 3, the project, produced with Stuart Price, is already sending fans into a frenzy.

The songstress also dropped a short visual teaser and revealed the lead single, One Step Away.

In the statement, Madonna said, "People think that dance music is superficial, but they’ve got it all wrong."

Adding, "The dance floor is not just a place, it’s a threshold: A ritualistic space where movement replaces language."

Furthermore, Madonna stated, "We must dance, celebrate, and pray with our bodies. These are things that we’ve been doing for thousands of years — they really are spiritual practices. After all, the dance floor is a ritualistic space. It’s a place where you connect —with your wounds, with your fragility. To rave is an art. It’s about pushing your limits and connecting to a community of like-minded people. Sound, light, and vibration. Reshape our perceptions Pulling us into a trance-like state."

"The repetition of the bass, we don’t just hear it but we feel it. Altering our consciousness and dissolving ego and time," the iconic singer added.

It is pertinent to mention that the original Confessions on a Dance Floor marked the first time Stuart Price produced Madonna's record.