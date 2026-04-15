JD Vance, Erika Kirk cancel Turning Point USA event minutes before start: Here’s why
Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk canceled a highly anticipated appearance with Vice President JD Vance after receiving 'very serious threats'
JD Vance makes shocking Erika Kirk admission at Turning Point USA event as she cancelled the major event days after joining Trump's administration.
The US vice president on Tuesday April 14, revealed the reason why Charlie Kirk widow did not attended the event.
He mentioned that the Turning Point USA CEO Erika canceled a highly anticipated appearance with US Vice President JD Vance after receiving 'very serious threats'.
"Well, first of all, I love Erika and I know that she did get some threats, and, you know, about two hours ago, I was a little worried we were going to have to cancel the event because Erika was not going to come and she was very worried about it," Vance said at the start of the event.
“I talked to the Secret Service, and obviously these guys do a very good job, and I said, 'You know what? Let’s let Erika do what she needs to do for herself and her family,'" he added, noting that they found a moderator to help during the event.
The event was part of a national college tour organized by Turning Point USA, a political youth organization, that promotes activism on campuses across the US.
Vance indicated he was aware of the threats against Kirk, 37, and was worried the University of Georgia event would be canceled but decided to attend after consulting with the Secret Service.
Andrew Kolvet, a spokesman for the conservative student activist group, also stepped in for Charlie Kirk’s widow at the Athens, Ga., event and informed the crowd why the grieving mother of two couldn’t be there to interview the vice president, who still attended the event.
“I’m going to address it right at the front, Mr. Vice President, I’m on stage here instead of our friend Erika Kirk because unfortunately she has received some very serious threats in her direction,” Kolvet said.
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