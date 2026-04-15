Elizabeth Banks gets candid about her 'Hunger Games' role and politics

Elizabeth Banks hails Effie Trinket of 'Hunger Games'

Elizabeth Banks is hailing her character Effie Trinket in the Hunger Games for standing up against fascism in the franchise as she doubles down on her stance to be followed in real life.



Appearing on Bustle's One Nightstand podcast, she says, “Effie for me is one of the characters that has the greatest arc that I’ve ever played because obviously she props up this fascist regime that she benefits from, and it’s not until she really comes to care for and see how unfair it is when they want to pull Katniss and Peta into the games again."

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Banks, later, slammed white women who voted for Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election, saying, “I think in ‘Catching Fire’ when she’s like, ‘I want to be part of this team,’ and you really see her struggling, and then by the end she’s like a revolutionary."

"I wish more of us were becoming revolutionaries! Effie is the model, guys! I don’t understand the 53% of white ladies that didn’t vote for Kamala.”

Banks was on the podcast for the promotion of her new show on Peacock titled The Miniature Wife, a romantic comedy drama, starring Matthew Macfadyen and Sofia Rosinsky.