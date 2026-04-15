Sharon Osbourne 'devastated' over Kelly's split

Sharon Osbourne is said to be devastated by Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson's split.

As Sharon was already grieving her husband Ozzy Osbourne's death, insiders claim that she "hates seeing their little family broken apart."

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For those unaware, Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson have split and ended their engagement just seven months after the musician proposed Ozzy Osbourne's daughter at the final Black Sabbath concert. Now the former couple co-parent their son, who was born in 2022.

An insider told Radar Online, "Sharon is devastated for Kelly and Sid," adding that "she loves Sid."

"Since the breakup, she's had to stop relying on him for day-to-day support, which has been a huge adjustment," the source noted.

As per the sources, Sharon Osbourne "would love" to see Kelly Osbourne get back together with Sid.

However, they added, "Kelly is adamant that's not going to happen, though, so Sharon is doing her best to accept it."

It is pertinent to mention that Sharon is dealing with her own grief and also managing "Ozzy's estate on her own."

"It's becoming overwhelming," the source noted.