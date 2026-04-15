Sharon Osbourne 'devastated' over Kelly's split
Grieving widow Sharon Osbourne wants daughter Kelly to 'get back together' with ex-fiancé
Sharon Osbourne is said to be devastated by Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson's split.
As Sharon was already grieving her husband Ozzy Osbourne's death, insiders claim that she "hates seeing their little family broken apart."
For those unaware, Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson have split and ended their engagement just seven months after the musician proposed Ozzy Osbourne's daughter at the final Black Sabbath concert. Now the former couple co-parent their son, who was born in 2022.
An insider told Radar Online, "Sharon is devastated for Kelly and Sid," adding that "she loves Sid."
"Since the breakup, she's had to stop relying on him for day-to-day support, which has been a huge adjustment," the source noted.
As per the sources, Sharon Osbourne "would love" to see Kelly Osbourne get back together with Sid.
However, they added, "Kelly is adamant that's not going to happen, though, so Sharon is doing her best to accept it."
It is pertinent to mention that Sharon is dealing with her own grief and also managing "Ozzy's estate on her own."
"It's becoming overwhelming," the source noted.
-
Katy Perry assault case sees new information come to light: Club owner speaks out
-
Queen of Pop Madonna revives iconic era with 'Confessions II'
-
Lainey Wilson shares what keeps her grounded post career explosion
-
Kate Hudson reflects on deep bond of her Hollywood family
-
Khloé Kardashian unleashes on Lamar Odom over Netflix 'lies'
-
Sandra Bullock's first Instagram follows spotlight Hollywood A-list friends
-
Reese Witherspoon swaps time with Jennifer Aniston, Nicole Kidman to be with Oliver Harmaan
-
Elizabeth Banks gets candid about her 'Hunger Games' role and politics