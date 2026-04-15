Dianna Russini resigns from The Athletic amid controversy over photos with Mike Vrabel

Dianna Russini has resigned from The Athletic following scrutiny over photos of her with Mike Vrabel.

A spokesperson for The New York Times, which owns The Athletic, confirmed the decision days after images surfaced showing Russini and the New England Patriots coach together at a hotel in Arizona.

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The photos, first published by the New York Post, showed the pair by the poolside, in a hot tub and on a rooftop deck.

In a letter to executive editor Steven Ginsberg, shared on social media, Russini defended her work and criticised the reaction.

“I have covered the NFL with professionalism and dedication throughout my career, and I stand behind every story I have ever published,” she wrote.

“When the Page Six item first appeared, The Athletic supported me unequivocally, expressed confidence in my work and pride in my journalism. For that I am grateful. In the days that followed, unfortunately, commentators in various media have engaged in self-feeding speculation that is simply unmoored from the facts.”

“Moreover, this media frenzy is hurtling forward without regard for the review process The Athletic is trying to complete. It continues to escalate, fueled by repeated leaks, and I have no interest in submitting to a public inquiry that has already caused far more damage than I am willing to accept”, she aded.

“Rather than allowing this to continue, I have decided to step aside now — before my current contract expires on June 30. I do so not because I accept the narrative that has been constructed around this episode, but because I refuse to lend it further oxygen or to let it define me or my career,” Russini wrote.

The New York Times had earlier reported that The Athletic was reviewing her conduct, while Ginsberg said the images were “misleading and lack essential context.”