Dianna Russini resigns from The Athletic amid controversy over photos with Mike Vrabel
The New York Times, confirmed the decision days after images surfaced showing Dianna Russini with Mike Vrabel
Dianna Russini has resigned from The Athletic following scrutiny over photos of her with Mike Vrabel.
A spokesperson for The New York Times, which owns The Athletic, confirmed the decision days after images surfaced showing Russini and the New England Patriots coach together at a hotel in Arizona.
The photos, first published by the New York Post, showed the pair by the poolside, in a hot tub and on a rooftop deck.
In a letter to executive editor Steven Ginsberg, shared on social media, Russini defended her work and criticised the reaction.
“I have covered the NFL with professionalism and dedication throughout my career, and I stand behind every story I have ever published,” she wrote.
“When the Page Six item first appeared, The Athletic supported me unequivocally, expressed confidence in my work and pride in my journalism. For that I am grateful. In the days that followed, unfortunately, commentators in various media have engaged in self-feeding speculation that is simply unmoored from the facts.”
“Moreover, this media frenzy is hurtling forward without regard for the review process The Athletic is trying to complete. It continues to escalate, fueled by repeated leaks, and I have no interest in submitting to a public inquiry that has already caused far more damage than I am willing to accept”, she aded.
“Rather than allowing this to continue, I have decided to step aside now — before my current contract expires on June 30. I do so not because I accept the narrative that has been constructed around this episode, but because I refuse to lend it further oxygen or to let it define me or my career,” Russini wrote.
The New York Times had earlier reported that The Athletic was reviewing her conduct, while Ginsberg said the images were “misleading and lack essential context.”
-
'No hiding' for Mike Vrabel as he faces 'angry' locker room after Dianna Russini's viral photos
-
Football league loses $800m to illegal streaming, uses AI to stop it
-
Lamine Yamal draws inspiration from LeBron James ahead of Barcelona comeback
-
Hugo Ekitike suffers serious ankle injury as Liverpool and France await updates after PSG defeat
-
Former Michigan coach Sherrone Moore sentenced to probation after misdemeanour charges in court case
-
Beijing Olympics: Ice hockey coach admits faking COVID certificate for entry
-
NHL recap: Panthers spoil Jonathan Quick's final game with late win over Rangers in Florida
-
NHL playoffs 2026: key dates, start time, teams clinching for top spots, and all you need to know
-
Red Wings vs Lightning: Kucherov scores in OT as Lightning edge Detroit despite Kane milestone
-
Maple Leafs icon Joe Bowen to call final games this week before retiring after four decades
-
Rich Eisen, veteran broadcaster, makes SportsCenter comeback after two decades
-
Raptors secure playoff return after four years as Scottie Barnes shines in win over Nets