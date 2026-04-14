Kanye West fans get good news after minister comments

Ye's organizer insists his 'show will go on' amid flurry of bans

Kanye West's facing a ban in the UK and a potential barring in the upcoming show in Marseille, France, has led to questions about the status of his concert in India.



However, an organizer insists Ye's much-anticipated show in New Delhi is still on track on May 23.

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Aman Kumar, one of the founders of White Fox company, who is organizing the event, tells The Independent, “Ye Live in India is set to take place at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on the 23rd of May."

He continues, "It is a one-night-only cultural moment, not just a concert, but one of the largest live experiences the country has ever witnessed." This is not just a tour stop. This is a moment of alignment."

However, behind the scenes, fans were jittery about the event.

Fears began after organizers pushed the original March date out of nowhere, citing "geopolitical tensions".

Besides this, the French interior minister is weighing in on ways to shut down West's concert in Marseille on June 11.

According to Libération, a French daily, the minister is exploring all options to stop Ye from hitting the stage.

The potential ban comes after the UK pulled the plug on the Grammy winner's performance at Wireless Festival in London.