Moya Brennan's family confirms her death at 73

A fan said “Another great female talent lost. RIP Moya,”

Irish singer Moya Brennan’s family has confirmed her death at age of 73, according to a report by the BBC.

Moya was best known as the lead singer of Grammy and Bafta-winning group Clannad, which was formed in 1970 and later included Moya's younger sister, Enya.

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It became one of the world's foremost traditional Irish acts after finding mainstream success with the theme tunes of the TV series Harry's Game, set in Northern Ireland during the Troubles, as well as Robin of Sherwood.

The family statement said Moya, who was the eldest of nine children, died peacefully "surrounded by loved ones".

Commenting on the report, the fans shared heartbreaking remarks.

One fan says, “A very sad start to the day. RIP, dear Moya. Wishing your lovely family strength in this difficult time.”

Another said, “RIP angel voice, God has a very special place in his choir just for you.”

“What a powerful and beautiful person she was. One of Irelands finest. Sending love to her family,” the third commented.

The fourth reacted, “My life has been improved by Moya's beautiful work, glad we will be left with that special gift for all our days.”

“Another great female talent lost. RIP Moya,” the fifth said.