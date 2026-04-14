LAUSD teachers strike update: late night talks continue as families brace for possible school closures

Last-minute negotiations to prevent a strike across the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) continued late into Monday night, leaving families uncertain about whether schools would open on Tuesday.

According to the Los Angeles Times, talks between the district and SEIU Local 99 were still ongoing past 9:00 PM.

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“Los Angeles Unified and SEIU Local 99 are still in negotiations and talks may continue throughout the evening,” stated the district’s update.

Officials warned families to prepare “in the event of a work stoppage on Tuesday, April 14,” which would shut down all district-run schools and affect around 390,000 students.

The potential strike hinges on Local 99, which represents about 30,000 workers including aides, custodians and bus drivers.

Two other unions have already reached tentative agreements, but all three must settle to avoid a walkout.

“We know many of you are anxiously waiting for an update — and we hear you. As soon as we have concrete information to share, you’ll be the first to know. Stay ready to strike. We will strike unless an agreement is reached,” a Local 99 post said.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has been involved in efforts to broker a deal.

“Mayor Bass has been actively working with LAUSD and labor leaders to reach a resolution, including throughout the day today,” her office said.