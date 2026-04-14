Maple Leafs icon Joe Bowen to call final games this week before retiring after four decades

Joe Bowen will call his final Toronto Maple Leafs games this week, bringing an end to a broadcasting career that has spanned more than four decades.

Bowen will be on the microphone for Monday’s game against the Dallas Stars on Sportsnet 590 The Fan, before signing off with Wednesday’s matchup against the Ottawa Senators on TSN 1050.

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Bowen, who announced his retirement ahead of the current season, has been a defining voice in Canadian hockey since 1982, calling Maple Leafs games on both radio and television.

He is widely recognised for his signature call, “Holy mackinaw!”,used to punctuate key goals and moments during broadcasts.

Over his 43 seasons behind the microphone, the Maple Leafs reached the playoffs 25 times, with Bowen narrating many of the franchise’s most memorable moments.

The Sudbury, Ontario native was honoured with the Foster Hewitt Memorial Award by the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2018, recognising his outstanding contributions to hockey broadcasting.