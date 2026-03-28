WHL debut playoff win for Penticton Vees after dramatic overtime victory over Thunderbirds

The Penticton Vees have secured their first ever win in the Western Hockey Leageu (WHL) playoffs after a dramatic overtime victory against the Seattle Thunderbirds.

The expansion side, competing in their debut Western Hockey League postseason, edged Seattle in a tightly contested game that ended 2 to 2 after regulation time.

Both teams traded chances throughout the match with neither able to break the deadlock across the first three periods.

In overtime Charlie Michaud scored the decisive goal to seal the win for Penticton.

According to local reports, the victory gives the Vees a 1 to 0 lead in the opening round series, with the team needing four wins to advance to the next stage.

The game marked a historic moment for the franchise, which joined the WHL this season and has already set records for wins in its inaugural campaign.

Game two of the series is scheduled for Saturday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

The playoff matchup has also drawn attention beyond the rink, with Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield and Kent, Washington Mayor Dana Ralph exchanging messages of support ahead of the cross border series.

The Vees will look to build on their strong start as they continue their first playoff run.