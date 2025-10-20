President, PM emphasise unity and interfaith harmony on Diwali

Hindu women play with a sparkler amid Diwali celebrations in this undated image. — AFP

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have extended heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the Hindu community in the country and across the world on the joyous occasion of Diwali.

In his message, President Zardari said, "As our Hindu citizens and millions around the world celebrate Diwali, this festival reminds us of the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil."

He said the celebration of Diwali reflects universal values of peace, compassion, and harmony that are shared across faiths, and are central to the ideals of mutual respect and coexistence that Islam itself upholds.

The five-day festival of Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, began today (Monday) and is being celebrated globally. The occasion honours the triumphant return of Rama, one of Hinduism’s most revered figures, symbolising the victory of light over darkness and good over evil, a theme reflected in the widespread use of fireworks and lamps during the celebrations.

President Zardari reaffirmed the Constitution’s guarantee of equal rights and complete freedom of religion for all citizens, adding that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah envisioned a Pakistan where minorities would enjoy equal opportunities and religious freedom. "The Hindu community has been an integral part of our social, cultural, and economic fabric since the country’s inception. Their contributions in education, commerce, and public service have enriched our shared national life," he said.

"As we celebrate Diwali, let us reaffirm our commitment to tolerance, unity, and peaceful coexistence. May this Festival of Lights inspire us all to work for a Pakistan guided by equality, harmony, and the spirit of togetherness envisioned by our founding fathers," the president added, extending sincere wishes for happiness, prosperity, and peace to the Hindu community.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in his message, also reaffirmed his government’s commitment to ensuring equal rights and opportunities for all citizens, regardless of faith. He said the "festival of lights" reflected light prevailing over darkness and hope over despair.

"As we celebrate Diwali, let us collectively look toward a future filled with positivity and unity. As Pakistanis, we take pride in the diversity of our society, which strengthens our national fabric and enriches our shared culture," he remarked.

The prime minister lauded the Hindu community’s contributions to the country’s social, economic, and political life, and expressed satisfaction over members of minority communities working shoulder to shoulder with their fellow citizens for national progress.

He reiterated the government’s resolve to uphold the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who advocated for a Pakistan where all communities enjoy freedom and equality.

Concluding his message with "Happy Diwali", the prime minister prayed that the festival brings peace and prosperity to the Hindu community and further fosters unity and brotherhood among people of all faiths in the country.

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori also extended greetings to the Hindu community on the occasion of Diwali, conveying his best wishes for peace, happiness, and prosperity.

In his message, the governor said Diwali is a festival that carries a message of light, love, peace, and brotherhood. He noted that the Hindu community has played an important role in the development and prosperity of both the province and the country.

Governor Tessori stated that members of the Hindu community, like all religious minorities in Pakistan, enjoy full freedom to practise their faith. He emphasised that protecting minority rights remains one of the top priorities of the g

He further said the current government is taking steps to promote interfaith harmony and tolerance across the country. Concluding his message, the governor urged special prayers during Diwali for the peace, prosperity, and progress of the nation.