'Dead chicken meat’ seized in Karachi

Police and the Sindh Food Authority (SFA) have seized a massive stock of dead chicken meat in Karachi’s Moosa Colony on Sunday.

Geo News reported that the dead chickens were supplied in Karachi and used in various eateries.

Gulberg police have arrested two suspects red-handed in Karachi’s Moosa Colony, recovering 80 kilograms of expired chicken meat.

The first information report (FIR) against the suspects stated that the police conducted a raid on the tip-off that several kilogrammes of dead chicken meat were present in the godown.

The police, alongside officials of the SFA, conducted a raid when suspects were preparing to transport chicken in the different areas.

Police said that the suspects have been distributing dead chicken meat to food centres, biryani outlets, and restaurants across Karachi. Authorities have begun an investigation.