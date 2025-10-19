Afghan suicide bomber ‘arrested’ in South Waziristan

This collage shows undated photos of Fitna al-Hindustan commander Jamil alias Tetak (left) and arrested Afghan suicide bomber Naimatullah. — Reporter

A suspected Afghan suicide bomber was arrested during an operation carried out by the Frontier Corps (FC) in South Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Geo News reported on Sunday, citing security sources.

This arrest was made amid border tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan after the neighbours engaged in deadly clashes for days that killed dozens and wounded hundreds before agreeing to a ceasefire.

The escalation was a result of the Afghan Taliban regime's reluctance to act against terrorist groups, including proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) alias Fitna al-Khawarij, operating from Afghan soil, in the backdrop of rising terror attacks in Pakistan.

The arrested suicide bomber has been identified as 22-year-old Naimatullah, son of Musa Jan, and is a resident of Kandahar province of Afghanistan.

During interrogation, the suspect revealed in a video that his militancy training was supposed to last for three months, but he received only a week of it.

He stated that the training included instructions on how to carry out suicide attacks using vehicles, as well as how to target military checkpoints and security personnel.

The detained suspect also disclosed that he, along with around 40 others, had gathered in Afghanistan's Khost city before entering Pakistan through the Chowar route.

In a separate development, security sources confirmed to Geo News that a "most wanted" Fitna al-Hindustan local commander, Jamil alias Tetak, was killed.

The slain terrorist was a resident of Balochistan's Panjgur district and was involved in several terrorist incidents in the district, Buleda, and its surrounding areas.

The sources also said that Jameel was implicated in the 2022 attack on Panjgur Headquarters.

In the fresh development, Islamabad and Kabul signed a ceasefire agreement, effectively bringing an end to the days of hostility triggered by border clashes following talks in Doha, which was mediated by Qatar and Turkiye.

The two sides will meet again in Istanbul on October 25, with Islamabad and Kabul agreeing to respect each other's territorial sovereignty.

Pakistan has time and again urged the Taliban regime in Afghanistan to prevent the Afghan soil from being used by terrorists to carry out attacks inside Pakistan.

Since Taliban rulers returned to Afghanistan in 2021, Pakistan has witnessed a surge in cross-border terror incidents, particularly in the bordering provinces of KP and Balochistan.

The two nations share a porous border spanning around 2,500 kilometres with several crossing points, which hold significance as a key element of regional trade and relations between the people across both sides of the border.