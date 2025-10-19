VIDEO: ISPR pays homage to nation’s martyrs with heartfelt anthem

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) released a new anthem titled "Qaum kay Shaheedo Tumhen Salam" (Salute to the Martyrs of the Nation), acknowledging the ultimate sacrifices made by soldiers defending the motherland.

Singer Malik Sanan performed the anthem with lyrics from Ahmed Freed.

The military's media wing described the anthem as a heartfelt tribute to "the brave sons of the soil who laid down their lives for Pakistan".

The martyrs' unwavering faith in protecting the motherland will forever inspire generations, the ISPR stated.

Apart from martyred soldiers, the song also pays homage to the martyrdom of innocent children and women, acknowledging their tragic sacrifices.

The anthem comes just days after Pakistan Armed Forces successfully repelled multiple cross-border attacks carried out by Afghan Taliban and affiliated militant groups.

In their fierce response to the aggression, Pakistan forces recently killed more than 200 Afghan Taliban and affiliated militants, the ISPR said.

The clashes with the Taliban forces and the terrorists also led to the martyrdom of as many as 23 soldiers.

Following border clashes and Pakistan's precision strikes inside Afghanistan, the two neighbouring countries agreed to a temporary 48-hour ceasefire on October 16, which was extended for another 48 hours till 6pm on October 18.

Pakistan and Afghanistan agreed to stop hostilities after delegations from the two sides met in Doha, Qatar, earlier today and agreed to an immediate ceasefire.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar announced the development via a social media post.

In a post on X, the minister announced, "A ceasefire agreement has been finalised. The terrorist attacks from Afghanistan on Pakistan’s soil will cease immediately. Both neighbouring countries will respect each other's territory."

DPM Dar said that the two sides will meet again in Istanbul, Turkiye, on October 25 to discuss matters in detail.