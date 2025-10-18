Pakistan, Afghan Taliban to hold talks in Doha today: FO

Islamabad Police personnel stand outside the Foreign Ministry in this undated picture. — AFP/File

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that a high-level delegation, headed by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, is scheduled to conduct talks with representatives of the Afghan Taliban in Doha today (Saturday).

The foreign ministry said that the talks will primarily focus on "immediate measures to end cross-border terrorism against Pakistan emanating from Afghanistan” and on restoring "peace and stability along the Pak-Afghan border."

The governments in Islamabad and Kabul on Friday extended the 48-hour truce for the duration of the Doha talks as they seek to resolve the clashes that killed dozens and wounded hundreds over the past week in the worst violence between the two South Asian nations since the Taliban seized power in Kabul in 2021.

"Pakistan does not seek escalation, urges the Afghan Taliban authorities to honour their commitments to the international community and address Pakistan’s legitimate security concerns by taking verifiable action against terrorist entities, including the FAK/TTP and FAH/BLA," the Foreign Office posted on X.

The ministry also appreciated the mediation efforts of Qatar and hopes these discussions contribute to peace and stability in the region.

Earlier, Zabiullah Mujahid, the spokesperson for the Taliban government, had also confirmed that a high-level delegation from Afghanistan left for peace talks with Pakistan on Saturday in Doha.

"As promised, negotiations with the Pakistani side will take place today in Doha," Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement, adding that the Kabul team was led by Defence Minister Mullah Muhammad Yaqoob.

The two neighbouring nations are witnessing heightened tensions amid the Afghan Taliban regime's reluctance to act against terrorist groups, operating from Afghanistan soil, in the backdrop of rising terror attacks in Pakistan.

The Taliban forces and India-backed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), alias Fitna al-Khawarij, resorted to an unprovoked attack on Pakistan on October 12.

The Pakistan Armed Forces gave a befitting response to the aggression, killing over 200 Afghan Taliban and affiliated militants in a self-defence action. The military's media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said that 23 soldiers embraced martyrdom in the clashes with the Taliban forces and the terrorists.

Furthermore, the security forces also conducted “precision strikes” in Afghanistan’s Kandahar province and the capital Kabul, successfully destroying multiple strongholds in response to recent aggression.

After the ceasefire, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan is ready to hold talks with the Taliban regime in Afghanistan on reasonable terms.

The country has witnessed a surge in cross-border terror incidents since Taliban rulers returned to Afghanistan in 2021, particularly in the bordering provinces of KP and Balochistan.

The two countries share a porous border spanning around 2,500 kilometres with several crossing points, which hold significance as a key element of regional trade and relations between the people across both sides of the fence.

However, the issue of terrorism remains a key issue for Pakistan, which has urged Afghanistan to prevent its soil from being used by groups such as the banned TTP to carry out attacks inside the former’s territory.

