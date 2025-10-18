Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir addresses passing out parade at the Pakistan Military Academy, Kakul in Abbottabad on October 18, 2025. — Screengrab @Geo News

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir has come down hard on India, asserting that “there is no space for war in a nuclearised environment,” and warning that Pakistan’s battle-hardened army will respond well beyond the expectations of any initiators if hostility is triggered.

The COAS, who was addressing a passing-out parade at the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA), Kakul, celebrated the country's recent success against India, saying that Pakistan once again came out victorious against the treacherous enemy, marked by strategic blindness and naivety about its misguided hegemonic ambitions.

He criticised India’s eagerness to adjudge culpability, evade neutral investigations, and stage self-created evidence as indicative of politicisation of terrorism for the vested interests of the ruling regime.

"Pakistan gained deep respect and admiration from the people of Pakistan and the international community because of the legitimacy and clear victory against a numerically superior adversary.

"Internally, it has further unified the nation and strengthened its resolve to defend against any threat, whether external or internal. It has reinforced the confidence, particularly among the youth, that the armed forces of Pakistan are an essential element of national power and trusted with the responsibility to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the state.

“Let me assure the nation that with the help and mercy of Allah, the Almighty, and with the support of the people, we will not lose an inch of the sacred land, and from here on you all shall be contributing to the same cause,” he said.

COAS Munir proudly saluted the people of Pakistan, every soldier, sailor, airman, the brave men, women, children and elderly who laid their lives during the testing times, and the Ghazis who fought with utmost conviction to defend the motherland at all costs.

The COAS warned India, reminding it of the Pakistan Army’s competence gained from over two decades of fighting in the sub-conventional domain, and its successful display of capabilities in conventional domains by delivering a swift and decisive blow to the adversary.

“Should a fresh wave of hostilities be triggered, Pakistan would respond much beyond the expectation of the initiators. With diminishing distinction between combat and communication zones, the reach and lethality of our weapon systems will shatter the misconceived immunity of India’s geographic vastness,” the COAS said.

“I advise and firmly caution the Indian military leadership that there is no space for war in a nuclearised environment,” he added.

The field marshal was attending the passing-out parade of the 152nd PMA Long Course, 37th Technical Graduate Course, 71st Integrated Course, and 26th Lady Cadet Course, as the chief guest.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.