Pakistan forces 'neutralise 108 terrorists' in four days

Pakistani security personnel stand guard at the Hayatabad area of Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. AFP/File

Security forces have eliminated 108 Fitna al-Khawarij terrorists in operations spanning four days, the security sources said on Friday.

The heavy losses suffered by Afghan Taliban proxy terrorists follow intensified counter-terrorism operations by security forces.

Earlier today, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Sultan Khel area of District Lakki in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, killing eight terrorists.

Pakistan forces have eliminated as many as 108 Afghan Taliban-backed terrorists in the last four days as forces remain dedicated to eradicate terrorism.

Security forces have conducted multiple IBOs in several areas of Balochistan and KP in the last four days.

Around 50 Fitna al-Khawarij terrorists were killed in a single operation a day earlier as Pakistan forces foiled an infiltration attempt in KP amid border tensions with Afghanistan.

Pakistan has been demanding the Afghan Taliban regime to prevent its soil from being used to attack Pakistan.

The Taliban regime — instead of addressing Pakistan’s concerns over cross-border terrorism — deployed a large number of terrorists in their aggression against Pakistan earlier this month.

Taliban forces, in collaboration with their affiliated terror groups, launched an unprovoked attack on several Pakistan army posts on October 11.

The aggression was met with a fierce response as Pakistan struck multiple Taliban posts along the border.

In their retaliatory strikes, Pakistan killed over 200 Afghan Taliban and affiliated terrorists, while 23 soldiers laid down their lives in the border clashes.

Pakistani forces dealt another crucial blow to the Taliban regime when they launched precision strikes deep inside Afghanistan on Thursday.

Soon after the Pakistan Armed Forces struck Kandahar province and Kabul, the Afghan Taliban regime requested a temporary ceasefire, which was accepted by Pakistan.

Border clashes stopped after the Foreign Office announced that the two neighbouring countries had agreed to a 48-hour ceasefire.

However, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif warned that the ceasefire was "fragile", asserting that Islamabad would swiftly respond if hostilities from Afghanistan continue to escalate.

In an appearance on Geo News programme 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath', the minister said that Pakistan had the "right and the capability to bomb or attack" Afghanistan if their forces violated the ceasefire agreement.