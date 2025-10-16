Water supply restored to affected Karachi areas: KWSC

The Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) said on Thursday it restored water supply to affected areas after completing round-the-clock repairs on a 48-inch pipeline at the K-II pumping station.
In a statement, a spokesperson of the KWSC said that work on the damaged pipeline began on Tuesday.
The repair work continued round-the-clock, during which the KWSC replaced the valve on the pipeline. During maintenance work, three of 11 pumps at the North East Pumping Station and one at the Dhabeji Pumping Station were temporarily shut down.
Repair work disrupted the water supply in parts of Safoora Town, North Nazimabad, and Gulberg Town, while some areas of Liaquatabad and Gulshan-e-Iqbal were also affected.
Karachi receives a total of 650 million gallons per day (MGD) of water, but during the repair work, the city faced a shortfall of 150 MGD, while the remaining 500 MGD supply continued as usual.
