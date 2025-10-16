Pakistan remains committed to regional peace, stability: CJCSC

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza on Thursday emphasised that Pakistan will continue to play an active and constructive role in advancing regional peace, stability, and cooperation through principled diplomacy.
He made these remarks while addressing the closing ceremony of the Islamabad Symposium 2025 at NUST.
Speaking as the chief guest, General Mirza highlighted Pakistan’s active and constructive role in maintaining peace and promoting understanding between the Global North and South through dialogue, dignity, and principled diplomacy.
He urged the replacement of confrontation with cooperation, noting that Pakistan’s foreign outlook is guided by a vision of coexistence rooted in mutual respect and international law.
The CJCSC also reiterated Pakistan’s consistent support for the just and peaceful resolution of longstanding disputes, including those of Palestine and Jammu and Kashmir.
The event, organised by the National Institute of Policy Studies (NIPS) at NUST, was attended by diplomats, academics, bureaucrats, business leaders, and students from leading universities.
