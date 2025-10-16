Security forces neutralise 34 India-sponsored terrorists in KP IBOs: ISPR

Pakistan Army personnel can be seen patrolling in this undated image. — Reuters/File

Security forces have killed 34 terrorists belonging to the Indian proxy Fitna al-Khawarij in multiple engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Thursday.

According to the military’s media wing, security forces conducted intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in North Waziristan, South Waziristan and Bannu districts from October 13-15.

The ISPR said that the first operation was carried out in the Spinwam area of the North Waziristan district.

“During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khawarij’s location, and after an intense fire exchange, eighteen khawarij were sent to hell,” it said.

It further said that another IBO was conducted in the South Waziristan district, during which eight terrorists were neutralised.

“In [the] third encounter that took place in Bannu district, own troops successfully neutralised eight more Khwarij,” the statement added.

“Sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian-sponsored terrorist found in the area as relentless counterterrorism campaign under vision “Azm-e-Istehkam” (as approved by federal apex committee on National Action Plan) by security forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out menace of foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country,” the ISPR statement concluded.

Heightened tensions

The recent operations come amid heightened tensions between Islamabad and Kabul, following the interim Afghan government’s reluctance to act against terrorist groups operating from Afghan soil amid a surge in terror attacks in Pakistan.

The country has witnessed a surge in cross-border terror incidents since Taliban rulers returned to Afghanistan in 2021, particularly in the bordering provinces of KP and Balochistan.

The two nations share a porous border spanning around 2,500 kilometres with several crossing points, which hold significance as a key element of regional trade and relations between the people across both sides of the border.

However, the issue of terrorism remains a key issue for Pakistan, which has urged Afghanistan to prevent its soil from being used by groups such as the TTP to carry out attacks inside the former’s territory.

Islamabad’s reservations have also been confirmed by a report submitted to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) by the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team, which has revealed a nexus between Kabul and the TTP, with the former providing logistical, operational, and financial support to the latter.