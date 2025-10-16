Punjab proposes ban on 'extremist party' in wake of violent protests by TLP

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is chairing a provincial cabinet meeting. — Instagram/maryamnawazofficial/file

The Punjab government has decided to recommend the Centre to impose a ban on an "extremist party" following the recent violent protests staged by Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

At a high-level meeting on law and order, chaired by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz in Lahore, the provincial leadership approved "historic" and "extraordinary" measures.

Without naming any party, the statement issued by the provincial government said those involved in inciting violence, spreading hatred and violating the law will be arrested "immediately".

It further said that extremist party's leaders and workers responsible for the deaths of law enforcement agencies' personnel and involved in damaging public property will be tried in anti-terrorism courts.

The leadership of the party is also expected to be placed on the Fourth Schedule of the Anti-Terrorism Act, which places strict limits on their movement and activities.

As part of the broader clampdown, the provincial government plans to seize all of the party’s properties and assets, which will be handed over to the Auqaf Department. It’s also moving to ban the group’s posters, banners, and advertisements entirely. Their social media accounts will be shut down, and any associated bank accounts frozen. The statement has also signalled that any misuse of loudspeakers, in violation of the Loudspeaker Act, will be met with tough penalties.

The move comes as part of a broader crackdown aimed at restoring public order and reinforcing the writ of the state and rule of law after recent unrest across the province.

Earlier this week, the law enforcement agencies launched a crackdown on TLP protesters and dismantled their protest camp in Muridke, resulting in violent clashes and dozens of arrests.

According to the senior police official, one station house officer (SHO) on duty was martyred, and 48 police personnel sustained injuries, 17 of whom were wounded by gunfire during the clashes with TLP protesters.

TLP protesters tried marching towards the federal capital despite the ban on public gathering under Section 144, resulting in days of turmoil across

The TLP march also left at least 40 government and private vehicles burnt and several shops set ablaze.

At least three TLP workers and a passerby died in the violent clashes, while reports showed that at least 30 civilians were also wounded.

Inclusion of Afghan citizens in tax net

In the same meeting, the Punjab government has also decided to focus on undocumented Afghan nationals living in the province. It plans to include Afghan citizens in the tax net and start collecting real-time data on those staying illegally.

Meanwhile, a whistleblower system is being introduced to allow people to report illegal residents while keeping their identities confidential.

The government will also carry out targeted operations against unregistered foreigners and their businesses, with deportations to follow under federal guidelines.

Stricter arms laws

Moreover, the provincial government is also coming down hard on those possessing illegal weapons. Citizens have been given one month to register their legal firearms at local service centres. Arms dealers across the province will have their inventories checked, and no new licences will be issued during this time. The province has also asked the federal government to step in and regulate weapons manufacturers and factories.

One of the most significant changes is the stiffening of penalties for possessing illegal weapons. From now on, offenders could face up to 14 years in prison and a fine of up to Rs2 million. The crime will now be considered non-bailable.