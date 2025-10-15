Kim Kardashian talks final moments that led to end of Kanye West marriage

Kim Kardashian has recently made shocking admission about final moments that led to her separation from ex-husband Kanye West.

The American Horror Story actress has opened up about the emotional stress that came with living alongside the rapper’s mental health struggles.

Kim notes that she wasn't “paying attention” to the toxicity she was living in at the time during an appearance on the latest episode of Call Her Daddy podcast on October 15.

“I think when someone has their first mental break, you know, you wanna be super supportive and you wanna, like, help figure that out and you wanna really get into that with them and be there for them,” says the 44-year-old reality star.

However, Kim, who split from Kanye in 2014, recalls that Kanye wasn’t “willing to make changes” at the time.

“It makes it really hard to continue on in a relationship that can be toxic,” she remarks.

All’s Fair actress believes that when “you have kids, it’s definitely harder to leave than it is to stay. And it changes everyone’s life forever”.

Interestingly, Kim mentions that her friends and family saw the signs that weren’t going good in their marriage.

“I got really dissociated and there were like so many times where I was just like really quiet and trying to figure it all out,” she continues.

So, when Alex Cooper, the podcast host, asks about the final straw that made walk her away from this toxic marriage.

“Once my mental health starts to get affected and then I can’t parent the way that I need to and I can’t be present and focused, then there’s gotta be one of us that can,” points out the reality star.

Kim, who shares four children with Kanye, reflects, “I had to save myself in order to be a better mom for everyone.”

“And I think, like, when everyone’s older, they’ll be able to understand it and see that all,” adds the SKIMS founder.