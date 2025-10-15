Pakistan, Afghanistan agree on 48-hour ceasefire after Taliban request

An image of an Afghan Taliban compound in Kandahar, Afghanistan on October 15, 2025. — Screengrab via X/@PTVNewsOfficial

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday announced a 48-hour ceasefire agreement with the Afghan Taliban regime following Kabul’s request.

"At the request of the Afghan Taliban regime, and with mutual consent, Pakistan and the Taliban have agreed to a temporary ceasefire for 48 hours, effective from 6pm this evening," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

During this period, the FO said, both sides will engage in constructive dialogue aimed at finding a "positive and sustainable resolution" to this issue.

Earlier, the Pakistan Army carried out precision strikes against key Taliban positions in Afghanistan’s Kandahar province, successfully destroying multiple strongholds in response to recent aggression, security sources said.

According to the sources, the targeted strikes destroyed the Taliban’s Battalion No 4 and Border Brigade No 6, killing dozens of Afghan and foreign operatives.

Simultaneously, militants attempted to infiltrate Pakistan through the Turkmenzai border area in Mohmand district. The infiltration attempt was aimed at launching terrorist activities inside Pakistan, the sources said.

The security sources further revealed that the Pakistani forces’ timely and forceful response thwarted the plot, forcing the Afghan Taliban to rely on elements of Fitna al-Khawarij to continue their operations.

A major formation sent from across the border was completely neutralised in Mohmand, where at least 30 militants were killed, the sources said.

The sources reiterated that the Pakistan Army possesses the full capability to respond to any external aggression. The operation is still underway, with reports suggesting further militant casualties.

Moreover, the security sources said the Pakistan Army’s strong and decisive retaliatory strikes have left the Afghan Taliban in a state of panic.

According to the sources, the defeated Taliban, after suffering heavy human and material losses, have been forced to resort to false propaganda to conceal their failures.

The security sources added that the Taliban’s spokesperson shared a propaganda post on social media in a failed attempt to spread misinformation. They said that Pakistan’s recent operations targeted the leadership of Fitna al-Hindustan in Kabul.

In the video shared online, the impression was given that a T-55 tank had been captured from the Pakistan Army, the sources said. However, they clarified that the Russian-made T-55 tank shown in the footage is, in fact, operated by the Afghan Taliban themselves.

The security sources further said that Pakistan’s armed forces successfully repelled the Taliban’s aggression with full effectiveness and remain steadfast in the defence of the motherland despite the group’s false propaganda.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.