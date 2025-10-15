COAS Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir (right) during a meeting with President Asif Ali Zardari in Islamabad, on October 15, 2025. — President's Secretariat

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir called on President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday and briefed the president on the Afghan forces' "provocative actions" along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

Afghan forces, aided by affiliated militant groups, have been targeting Pakistan since last week, resulting in the martyrdom of several Pakistani soldiers — and the killing of over 200 militants in response to Taliban aggression.

In a statement, the President’s Secretariat said that Field Marshal Munir called on President Zardari at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad, where he briefed the supreme commander of the armed forces on the internal and external security environment of the country.

The field marshal informed President Zardari about the security situation on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. The COAS told the president of the "measured and befitting response by the Armed Forces of Pakistan".

In the meeting, President Zardari expressed full confidence in the strength and preparedness of Pakistan's Armed Forces.

The president lauded security forces for their vigilance and professionalism in defending the borders and swiftly repelling cross-border attacks. He reaffirmed that Pakistan will defend its national sovereignty and territorial integrity at all costs.

Proving Pakistan’s stance right, the Afghan Taliban relied on the Fitna al-Khawarij and struck multiple border area, including Angoor Adda, Bajaur, and Kurram, last week. In their retaliatory strikes, Pakistani forces struck multiple Afghan posts and terrorist hideouts across multiple border points.

The military confirmed that after the first phase of the clashes, the Pakistani forces killed more than 200 Afghan Taliban and affiliated terrorists in self-defence. However, 23 soldiers embraced martyrdom while defending the motherland.

Pakistani forces carried out precision fires and strikes, as well as physical raids, directed against Taliban camps and posts, terrorist training facilities, and support networks operating from Afghan territory, the military had said.

But the skirmishes did not stop as the Afghan Taliban regime continued their unprovoked strikes. In the early hours of October 15, the Afghan Taliban, yet again, resorted to cowardly attacks at four locations in the Spin Boldak area of Balochistan, which were successfully repelled.

While repulsing the attack, 15-20 Afghan Taliban have been killed and many injured, the Inter-Services Public Relations revealed and noted that eight Afghan posts, including six tanks, were destroyed in the effective yet proportionate response of Pakistani troops.

The escalation between the two neighbours has also prompted reactions from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Russia, and other nations, with all countries urging restraint and calling for dialogue.

Last week’s provocation by Afghanistan’s regime took place while the Taliban’s top diplomat was making an unprecedented visit to India. Over there, he made comments against Pakistan — a nation that has supported Afghans for decades and housed millions of refugees.

PM, president discuss overall direction of govt policies

Later in the day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called on President Zardari at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

During the meeting, the president and the prime minister reviewed matters of national significance, including the prevailing political and security situation, and recent regional as well as international developments affecting Pakistan’s strategic and economic interests.

The prime minister apprised the president of his recent visits to Egypt and Malaysia, including his engagements with international leaders and efforts for peace in Gaza.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Rana Sanaullah, Minister for Interior Senator Mohsin Naqvi, Minister for Law Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, Senator Saleem Mandviwala, Senator Sherry Rehman, and Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari accompanied the premier.

President Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz also held a one-on-one discussion, during which they exchanged views on key national priorities and the overall direction of government policies. Both leaders agreed to continue political consultations on matters of national importance.