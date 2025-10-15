Kundi swears in Sohail Afridi as KP CM

KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi (right) administers oath to CM-elect Sohail Khan Afridi at Governor House in Peshawar, October 15, 2025. YouTube/Geo News/screengrab

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has administered the oath to the newly elected Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi.

The development came a day after the Peshawar High Court (PHC) directed KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi to administer the oath to CM-elect Sohail Khan Afridi at 4pm today.



This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.