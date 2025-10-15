 
Wednesday October 15, 2025
National

Kundi swears in Sohail Afridi as KP CM

KP governor administers oath on PHC directives

By Web Desk
October 15, 2025
KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi (right) administers oath to CM-elect Sohail Khan Afridi at Governor House in Peshawar, October 15, 2025. YouTube/Geo News/screengrab
Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has administered the oath to the newly elected Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi.

The development came a day after the Peshawar High Court (PHC) directed KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi to administer the oath to CM-elect Sohail Khan Afridi at 4pm today.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details. 