Kundi swears in Sohail Afridi as KP CM

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has administered the oath to the newly elected Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi.
The development came a day after the Peshawar High Court (PHC) directed KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi to administer the oath to CM-elect Sohail Khan Afridi at 4pm today.
This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.
UN-OCHA report says below-normal rains are likely in KP, Punjab, AJK, and GB
Pakistan envoy at UN calls India's democracy claim hollow under RSS-BJP rule
Khawaja Asif's remarks come amid growing border tensions and a series of recent cross-border incidents
US president thanks PM Shehbaz, Field Marshal Asim Munir for their efforts for peace
Pakistan Army team stands out among 137 teams from 36 countries
PTI should behave like "political party" if it seeks democratic and political treatment, says adviser