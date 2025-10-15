Over 15 Afghan Taliban killed as security forces repel cross-border attack in Spin Boldak: ISPR

Smoke rises from an Afghan Taliban post after being struck by Pakistani forces on October 15, 2025. — Screengrab via Geo News

Security forces successfully repelled unprovoked attacks launched by Afghan Taliban fighters in the Spin Boldak area of Balochistan, the military's media wing said in a statement on Wednesday.

"In the early hours of October 15, the Afghan Taliban resorted to cowardly attack at four locations in Spin Boldak area of Balochistan. The attack was effectively repulsed by Pakistani forces," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

It said the attacks were conducted through divided villages in the Spin Boldak area with no regard for the civil population.

The statement further said that the Afghan Taliban also destroyed Pak-Afghan Friendship Gate on their side, a move the ISPR said clearly displays the mindset with regards to mutual trade and easement rights of the divided tribes.

While repulsing the attack, 15-20 Afghan Taliban have been killed and many injured, the ISPR said.

"The situation is still developing. There are reports of further build-up in staging points of Fitna Al Khwarij and Afghan Taliban," it added.

Heightened tensions

Islamabad and Kabul are witnessing heightened tensions amid the interim Afghan government's reluctance to act against terrorist groups, operating from Afghan soil, in the backdrop of rising terror attacks in Pakistan.

The country has witnessed a surge in cross-border terror incidents since Taliban rulers returned to Afghanistan in 2021, particularly in the bordering provinces of KP and Balochistan.

The two nations share a porous border spanning around 2,500 kilometres with several crossing points, which hold significance as a key element of regional trade and relations between the people across both sides of the border.

However, the issue of terrorism remains a key issue for Pakistan, which has urged Afghanistan to prevent its soil from being used by groups such as the TTP to carry out attacks inside the former’s territory.

Islamabad’s reservations have also been confirmed by a report submitted to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) by the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team, which has revealed a nexus between Kabul and the TTP, with the former providing logistical, operational, and financial support to the latter.

Pakistan has hosted Afghans for more than four decades, from the Soviet invasion through the Taliban takeover in 2021. Some refugees were born and raised in Pakistan; others are still waiting for third-country relocation.

According to media reports, following a 2023 crackdown on undocumented Afghans and those exceeding legal status, more than 554,000 Afghans have been returned since April 2025 under Pakistan’s Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan — including around 145,000 in August.