Former Sindh Assembly speaker Agha Siraj Durrani breathes his last

Former Sindh Assembly speaker and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Agha Siraj Durrani passed away on Wednesday after brief ailment in Karachi.
President Asif Ali Zardari expressed deep sorrow over passing of the senior politician. The president paid tribute to his political and public services, noting his role in strengthening democracy and serving the people of Sindh.
This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.
