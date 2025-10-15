India attempting to mould history via 'outlandish, Bollywood-style scripts': Pakistan Army

nter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry briefing media during a press conference. — ISPR

The Pakistan Army has assailed Indian leadership for "attempting to mould history to its liking by inventing outlandish, Bollywood-style scripts" by parroting delusional, fabricated and provocative propaganda.

"It has been noted with grave concern that five months after Marka-e-Haq, in the run up to elections in Bihar and West Bengal, Indian military leadership has started parroting the same delusional, fabricated and provocative propaganda that they regurgitate before every state elections in India," the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

The ISPR's statement comes in response to remarks made by Indian military leadership, where its Director General Military Operations (DGMO), Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, as reported by NDTV, claimed that more Pakistan suffered more than 100 military casualties during the May conflict.

According to the ISPR, a total of 53 individuals, including 13 personnel of the armed forces and 40 civilians, were martyred in Indian strikes during the May clashes.

Separately, India's Western Army commander Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, speaking during an event, claimed that "Pakistan had no capacity to fight India" while warning of Operation Sindoor 2.0 in response to another Pahalgam-type incident, reported The Times of India.

New Delhi has time again blamed Pakistan for the deadly attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK) which killed a number of tourists, an allegation vehemently denied by Islamabad which has called for a neutral, international investigation into the incident.

Noting that it was saddening to see the military leadership of a nuclear-armed country issuing irresponsible statements under immense political pressure, the military's media wing said that any professional soldier would know that unnecessary chest thumping and unwarranted statements might initiate a cycle of jingoism and lead to serious consequences for peace and stability in South Asia.

Highlighting the evident contradictions in the Indian Army presser, the ISPR termed it not deserving of being dignified with a response.

"The lies being fed to the Indian public and international audience have turned Indian military machine into a laughing stock", the statement said, adding that apparently the Indian Army and the political leadership have not been able to reconcile with the idea that they have been decisively beaten in Marka-e-Haq — the May conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbours which saw Pakistan shooting down seven Indian Air Force (IAF) jets in retaliation to New Delhi's crossborder attacks.

The military's media wing also assailed India, saying that the world recognises New Delhi "as the true face of cross-border terrorism and the epicentre of regional instability, bent upon adventurism and hegemonism to the detriment of its people and its neighbours".

The ISPR's statement further warned that Pakistan's people and its armed forces are fully capable and committed to defend every inch of our territory with full resolve and "every act of aggression will be dealt with a swift, resolute and intense response that will be remembered by posterity".