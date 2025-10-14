Karachi water supply disrupted

The image shows people waiting for their turn to fill their vessels with water. — APP/File

The Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) has launched urgent 48-hour repairs at the K-II pumping station, disrupting water supply to several city areas.

The corporation’s spokesperson, in a statement issued on Tuesday, said that during the repair process, the valve on the line would also be replaced. The work will continue round the clock in 24-hour shifts and is expected to be completed within 48 hours.

As part of the maintenance activities, three out of 11 pumps at the North East Pumping Station have been temporarily shut down, while one pump at the Dhabeji Pumping Station has also been taken offline.

Due to these repairs, water supply to some areas of Safura Town, North Nazimabad, and Gulberg Town will be affected. Similarly, certain parts of Liaquatabad Town and Gulshan-e-Iqbal will experience disruptions in supply.

Karachi receives a total of 650 million gallons per day (MGD) of water, but during the repair work, the city will face a shortfall of 150 MGD, while the remaining 500 MGD supply will continue as usual.

The KWSC has advised citizens to store water and use it carefully during this period. The spokesperson also apologised for the inconvenience caused to residents.