26th Amendment case: SC judges question CJP’s power to convene full court

The Supreme Court’s Constitutional Bench on Tuesday debated whether the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) has the authority to convene a full court, as hearings continued on petitions challenging the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

The constitutional bench, headed by Justice Amin-ud-Din, heard multiple petitions filed against the amendment passed by parliament in October 2024.

Other members of the bench include Justice Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Ayesha A Malik, Justice Syed Hassan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Musarat Hilali, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan.

Around three dozen petitioners, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), Lahore High Court Bar Association, Lahore Bar Association, Karachi Bar Association as well as the former seven presidents of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and various individuals in personal capacity, had challenged the validity of the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

During the hearing today, Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan questioned, “Can the chief justice form a full court consisting of all judges of the constitutional bench?”

To which, senior lawyer Abid Zuberi argued that the CJP still holds the authority to form a full court,” adding that “directions can be issued for its constitution.”

At one point, Justice Ayesha Malik remarked that the committee has the authority to form benches, not a full court.

"[The] committee’s powers cannot be equated with those of the chief justice,” she observed.

Justice Jamal Mandokhail observed that “some say Article 191-A should be set aside, but how can it be ignored?”

Justice Ayesha Malik remarked that there are already judgments available on this matter.

“Benches are to be formed under the Supreme Court Rules,” Justice Jamal Mandokhail remarked.

Lawyer Abid Zuberi argued that under Order 11 of the Supreme Court Rules, the committee will form benches.

However, Justice Mandokhail pointed out that nowhere in these rules is it written that benches will be formed by the chief justice.

Meanwhile, the court adjourned the hearing for Wednesday.

The tweaks in the constitution, which have since come into effect, require the legislature to pick the chief justice, fixing the top post's tenure, and forming constitutional benches.

