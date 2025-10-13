Pakistan Army clinches gold at Exercise Cambrian Patrol 2025

Pakistan Army team poses after wining 2025 Excercise Cambrian Patrol in Wales, October 13, 2025. — ISPR

A Pakistan Army team clinched the gold medal at the prestigious Exercise Cambrian Patrol 2025 in Wales, United Kingdom, after an exceptional performance, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday.

According to the military’s media wing, this year marked the 66th edition of the world-famous military exercise, which tested the endurance, leadership, and tactical skills of participating teams under extreme field conditions.

“The exercise has retained its demanding professional standards; patrols from across the globe had to move tactically through inhospitable terrain, covering a distance of 60 kilometres within 48 hours while completing specialist tasks in a contested environment,” the ISPR said in a statement.

Led by Captain Muhammad Saad, the Pakistan Army team stood out among 137 teams from 36 countries, earning the gold medal for its exceptional performance and professionalism.

The ISPR hailed the achievement as a “proud moment for the entire nation,” noting that the Pakistan Army has consistently demonstrated its high standards of training and discipline on international platforms.

“Pakistan Army has always held the country’s flag high and will continue to strive for excellence in the future as well,” the statement concluded.