'Man of peace': PM Shehbaz hails Trump for ending war in Gaza

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif speaks following the signing of the Gaza peace deal in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on October 13, 2025. — Screengrab via YouTube/Geo News

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday lauded US President Donald Trump as "a genuine man of peace" for his contribution in ending the war in Gaza.

Standing with the US president and other global leaders during a press conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, following the signing of the Gaza peace agreement, the premier said that the world was witnessing "one of the greatest days in contemporary history".

The prime minister remarked that peace had been achieved after months of tireless diplomatic efforts led by President Trump, who has made the world "a place to live with peace and prosperity."

The presser of the world leaders was held moments after mediators Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey signed with the US president a document on the Gaza ceasefire deal. The document was signed during the international summit hosted by Egypt in the Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh on the deal.

Ahead of the signing, Hamas freed the last living Israeli hostages from Gaza under the deal, and Israel sent home busloads of Palestinian detainees.

The ceasefire and partial Israeli withdrawal agreed last week halted one of Israel's biggest offensives of the war, an all-out assault on Gaza City that was killing scores of people per day.

The prime minister said Pakistan had earlier nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his "outstanding and extraordinary contributions" in halting a potential war between India and Pakistan and securing a ceasefire.

'Favourite' Filed Marshal

"Today, again, I would like to [re-]nominate this great president [Trump] for the Nobel Peace Prize because I genuinely feel that he's the most deserving candidate," PM Shehbaz said.

"He has brought peace not only to South Asia, saving millions of lives, but also to the Middle East through his efforts in Gaza.”

The prime minister hailed Trump as "the man the world needed most at this point in time," adding that history would remember him as the leader who "stopped seven and today, eight wars."

"Had it not been for this gentleman [Trump]," Shehbaz said, "a full-scale war between two nuclear powers could have erupted. His timely intervention averted catastrophe."

The prime minister concluded by saying that Trump's "visionary and exemplary leadership" had made him a symbol of hope and peace for the world, and that his name "will be remembered in golden words."

He also expressed gratitude to Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for his role in supporting peace efforts in the region.

Touched by PM Shehbaz's words, the US president, taking over the presser, said that he did not expect such high praise for his efforts towards peace in the region.

Before welcoming the premier to speak, he had thanked the prime minister for his cooperation and said that his "favourite" Field Marshal Asim Munir was not present today.

PM's meetings

Before his media talk alongside Trump, PM Shehbaz held a series of meetings with world leaders.

The premier met Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa also joined the conversation, reflecting the spirit of regional unity and shared commitment to peace.

During the meeting, President Abbas expressed deep gratitude to Pakistan for its consistent support of the Palestinian people and its steadfast advocacy on political and diplomatic fronts.

PM Shehbaz also met with Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, with all three leaders expressing satisfaction over the recent ceasefire in Gaza.

The prime minister also held discussions with global leaders, including King Abdullah II of Jordan, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, President Prabowo Subianto of Indonesia, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Spanish MP Pedro Sanchez, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.