Karachi police deny citywide TLP protest rumours, say situation stable

Police vehicles patrol on roads after the government of Sindh announced a two-week province-wide lockdown in Karachi, Pakistan, April 2, 2020. — APP

KARACHI: Police on Monday refuted reports of sit-ins and protests across several areas of the metropolis, assuring the public that conditions remain calm and under control, after claims citywide protests started circulating online.

Social media flooded with the reports of "deteriorating situation" in the city after claims of protest sit-ins being staged by Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), just hours after Punjab returned to calm following days of unrest.

Karachi police, however, clarified that no demonstrations or sit-ins were currently taking place anywhere in the metropolis. They added that in some areas, shops were closed by residents themselves due to unverified reports, but the overall environment remains peaceful.

Police further stated that Section 144 is in effect across the city, and no individual or group has been granted permission to hold protests.

Officials also confirmed that a brief protest staged by the religious-political party near Sindhi Hotel in New Karachi had ended. The area has been cleared and the road reopened for traffic, the police added.

It may be noted that the Sindh government on Sunday announced a province-wide ban on protests, sit-ins, rallies, and public gatherings under Section 144 for a period of a month, citing security issues.

A notification was issued from the office of Sindh's home department, stating that the ban on demonstrations and assembly of more than five people across the province was enforced at the request of Inspector General (IG) Sindh.

The notification stated that the ban would be effective from October 12 to November 12 for a month "in order to maintain a law and order situation and prevent miscreants from assembling in a manner prejudicial to public safety in the province".

This announcement followed the imposition of Section 144 in Rawalpindi ahead of TLP's protest march for 14 days.

Normalcy began returning to the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Monday, as the police cleared Muridke of the TLP protesters and reopened key roads to traffic.

According to police sources, the protest sit-in was brought to an end through a successful operation on Sunday night, after which the GT Road was cleared and reopened for regular traffic.