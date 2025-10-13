PTI's Sohail Afridi wins KP CM election amid opposition's walkout

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Sohail Afridi on Monday replaced Ali Amin Gandapur as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's new chief minister after the party-backed lawmakers voted in his favour amid opposition's boycott.
This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.
