Monday October 13, 2025
National

PTI's Sohail Afridi wins KP CM election amid opposition's walkout

Terming election "unlawful," opposition stages walkout amid row over Gandapur's resignation

By Rasool Dawar
October 13, 2025
Newly-elected KP CM Sohail Afridi. — Facebook@ImMuhammadSohailAfridi/File
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Sohail Afridi on Monday replaced Ali Amin Gandapur as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's new chief minister after the party-backed lawmakers voted in his favour amid opposition's boycott.


This is a developing story and is being updated with more details. 