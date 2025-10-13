PM Shehbaz Sharif heads to Egypt for Gaza peace summit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif boarding a PAF plane as he leaves for Turkey. — Twitter/@PakPMO/File

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has departed for Egypt to participate in the Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit and the signing ceremony of the Gaza peace agreement, aimed at ending the ongoing humanitarian and security crisis in the besieged enclave.

The visit comes at the invitation of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and US President Donald Trump, who will co-chair the high-level summit on Monday.

According to the Foreign Office, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, along with other senior ministers, will accompany the prime minister during the visit.

The Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit, also being referred to as the Gaza peace accords signing ceremony, marks the culmination of intensive diplomatic efforts launched last month on the sidelines of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

Pakistan, alongside Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Indonesia, and Turkiye, actively participated in those engagements aimed at securing a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire in Gaza.

On September 23, Prime Minister Shehbaz joined a summit-level meeting on Gaza chaired by President Trump, where leaders from Arab and Islamic countries welcomed the US president’s initiative to end the war.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), the prime minister’s participation in the summit was described as reflective of Pakistan’s historic and unwavering support for the Palestinian people and their right to self-determination.

“Pakistan hopes that the upcoming summit will pave the way for a full Israeli withdrawal, the protection of Palestinian civilians, an end to displacement, and the reconstruction of Gaza,” the statement read.

It added that Pakistan continues to support “a credible political process aimed at establishing an independent, viable, and contiguous State of Palestine, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, based on pre-1967 borders, in line with relevant UN resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.”

The Sharm El-Sheikh Summit is expected to result in the formal signing of a peace accord, marking a significant step toward stability in the Middle East after two years of war in Gaza.