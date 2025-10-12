This undated image shows Amir Muqam sitting his office. — APP

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Amir Muqam said on Sunday that while the imposition of governor's rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remains a constitutional option, there are currently no discussions taking place to enforce it.

Speaking to Geo News, the minister confirmed that the governor had received the resignation of the province's chief executive and would process it in accordance with legal and constitutional requirements.

Muqam criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), saying the party appeared to be acting out of fear.

"If PTI cannot wait until Monday, it seems they have concerns. If they have confined their MPAs, there must be some fear," he said, adding that the party was trying to make the issue controversial.

He expressed hope that efforts would be made to agree on a consensus candidate for the upcoming chief minister election.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) nominee Sohail Afridi filed his nomination papers for the top post election.

On the opposition side, JUI-F's Maulana Lutfur Rehman and PML-N's Sardar Shahjehan Yousaf submitted their nomination papers.

Opposition parties in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have decided to field a joint candidate for the chief minister's post, with the process for submitting nomination papers underway, the sources said on Sunday.

Speaking to Geo News, JUI-F provincial chief Maulana Atta-ur-Rehman confirmed that opposition parties would field their own candidate, calling the submission of nomination papers a "constitutional and legal right".

He added that the consultation process was still underway to agree on a joint candidate.

Meanwhile, the time for submission of nomination papers for the election of the new chief minister ended at 3pm today.

The KP Assembly is set to elect the new Leader of the House on October 13 (Monday), as KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi confirmed receiving CM Ali Amin Gandapur's resignation.

Babar Saleem Swati, the speaker of KP Assembly, shared the schedule via a post on X, announcing that the election for the new CM will take place at 10am on Monday, October 13.

Gandapur, a firebrand PTI leader, stepped down from the post of KP CM on October 8, hours after party leaders announced Afridi's nomination for the post.

"In respectful compliance of the orders of my leader, and founding PTI chairman, Imran Khan, it is my honour to tender my resignation from the Office of the Chief Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa," he wrote in a post on X at the time.