Twin cities remain under lockdown as TLP protest enters third day

Containers being placed to seal the Red Zone in Islamabad, October 11, 2025. — INP

RAWALPINDI/ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Several major roads in Rawalpindi and Islamabad were partially reopened on Sunday as the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) protest march continued its advance from Lahore towards the capital.

While key routes remain sealed with shipping containers, authorities have begun removing blockades in certain parts of the twin cities to ease movement for commuters.

The twin cities have been under partial lockdown since Friday after TLP called for a protest march towards Islamabad in solidarity with Palestinians.

Mobile internet services were also partially restored in some parts of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, say authorities.

Rawalpindi Traffic Police has issued a new plan regarding road routes. According to the Rawalpindi Traffic Police, out of 43 blocked locations in the city, six have been fully reopened while 35 have been partially cleared. Faizabad remains completely closed for the third consecutive day.

In Rawalpindi, roads leading to residential areas and adjoining streets off Murree Road were reopened for traffic, though major highways, including Murree Road, Faizabad, the Expressway, and IJP Road, remain closed. The metro bus service between Rawalpindi and Islamabad also remains suspended until further notice.

Motorway police confirmed that the M-2 Motorway from Lahore to Islamabad has been reopened, and traffic flow is normal. The Islamabad Expressway and the route connecting Ninth Avenue to Double Road have also been partially reopened, though the Faizabad route from the Rawalpindi side remains blocked.

Islamabad DIG Muhammad Jawad Tariq visited Faizabad to review the law and order situation, assuring that security and order in the capital will be maintained “at all costs.”

Traffic police have announced diversions across multiple points near Faizabad. Heavy traffic entry into Islamabad remains suspended, with alternate routes advised: motorists travelling to Rawalpindi from Rawal Dam Chowk are advised to use Park Road, while those heading to the airport should use Kashmir Chowk and Srinagar Highway.

Residents of I-8 have been instructed to use Zero Point, Srinagar Highway, Club Road, and Park Road, while those coming from Koral should opt for Khanna Pul, Lehtrar Road, Tramri Chowk, and Rawal Dam Chowk.

In Lahore, violent clashes between TLP protesters and police left 112 personnel injured and led to the arrest of more than 100 protesters, according to DIG Operations Faisal Kamran. The protesters also vandalised the Shahdara Town police station and damaged public and private property, The News reported.

Talks underway between govt, TLP

Meanwhile, Jamat-e-Islami (JI) leader Liaqat Baloch telephoned Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday.

According to the JI spokesperson, both leaders discussed matters related to the ongoing TLP march and its impact on the province.

During the telephonic conversation, Liaqat Baloch urged the provincial government to initiate talks with the protesters to resolve the situation peacefully.

The TLP spokesperson said that negotiations between its central committee and the federal government are ongoing. He further advised all workers to await the decision of the central leadership.

Sources said that Rana Sanaullah, Khawaja Salman Rafiq, and Tahir Ashrafi are leading negotiations on behalf of the government.

They said that both sides have made headway on some issues, while talks remain ongoing on others.

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry earlier said the government was pursuing a peaceful resolution but would not be “blackmailed by mobs,” accusing TLP of exploiting sensitive issues for political gains.