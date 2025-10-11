Prime suspect Teefi Butt killed in 'police encounter' in Balaj murder case

This undated image shows Khawaja Tareef Gulshan alias Teefi Butt. — Screengrab via GeoNews

RAHIM YAR KHAN: A day after his extradition from Dubai, Khawaja Tareef Gulshan alias Teefi Butt, the main suspect in the Ameer Balaj murder case, was killed in an alleged police encounter on Saturday, police sources said.

They said the encounter occurred when CCD personnel were transporting the suspect for investigation in connection with the murder case.

The police authorities claim that the suspect's accomplices attacked the CCD team and wanted to free Butt from custody.

During the exchange of fire, Teefi Butt was killed in the attackers' firing, they claimed.

Butt, along with Khawaja Aqeel alias Gogi Butt and others, had been named in the FIR for the murder of Ameer Balaj, who was gunned down last year in 2024.

Ameer Balaj was attending a marriage ceremony in a private housing society last year when he was shot dead by a suspected shooter, later identified as Muzaffar Hussain, a gunman of Teefi Butt. Hussain was shot dead on the spot soon after the murder.

He was the son of Arif Ameer, commonly known as Tepu Truckanwala, who was shot dead in an armed attack at Lahore airport in 2010.