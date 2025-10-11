Failed assault on DI Khan police centre leaves three militants dead

A soldier stands guard outside the Police Training Centre after an attack on the academy in Quetta. —Reuters/File

A night assault carried out by terrorists on a police training centre in Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was thwarted on Friday when retaliatory fire by the officers inside killed at least three of them, including a suicide bomber, officials said.

According to police, the heavily armed attackers, whose number is yet to be determined, stormed the building after setting off an initial explosion, suspected to be a suicide attack, and engaged in a fierce gunfight with the officers inside.

A battle that ensued soon turned in the favour of the security personnel as the raiders could not hold out for long and were eventually neutralised, a senior police official said.

Following the brazen terrorist attack, a heavy backup arrived soon after, and they cleared the training centre of threats.

At least five police officers suffered gunshot injuries and were rushed to the hospital, the authorities said, adding that all of the wounded were in stable condition.

Meanwhile, the medical officials at the District Headquarters Hospital reported seven bodies brought in so far. They further added that eleven others were receiving treatment, while one of them remains in critical condition.

Acting Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan condemned the attack in the strongest of words, saying that terrorists were bent on creating chaos and disrupting the country’s development, but their nefarious designs would never see the light of day.

Khan paid resounding tribute to the brave police force for foiling the plans of anti-state elements and highlighted the sacrifices of security forces.

The acting Senate chair said that the blood of the brave sentinels would not go in vain, adding that “Pakistan’s resolve against terrorism remains unwavering and the nation stands united.”

DI Khan remains in crosshairs of terrorists

An army officer on Thursday embraced martyrdom in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Dera Ismail Khan, during which seven Indian proxy terrorists were eliminated, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The IBO was conducted on October 8 in the Daraban area on the reported presence of terrorists.

In the pursuing operation featuring heavy exchange of fire, Pakistan Army's Major Sibtain Haider, who was leading his troops from the front, having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice.

The martyred officer was 30 years old and was a resident of Quetta district.

Reacting to the development, President Asif Ali Zardari paid tribute to martyred Major Sibtain and said the officer had "set a great example by sacrificing his life in defence of the country".

In a separate statement, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also lauded the security forces for a successful operation against the Fitna al-Khawarij — a term used for the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The PM paid tribute to the officers and personnel of the security forces for their bravery and professionalism, and offered special praise for martyred Major Sibtain.

"The entire nation, including myself, is proud of the courageous officers and soldiers of our armed forces, who remain engaged day and night in defending the country," the premier said in a statement.

Renewed bid to uproot terrorism in Pakistan

Director-General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry has affirmed Pakistan Armed Forces' renewed resolve to uproot terrorism and dismantle the "political-criminal nexus", which he says is responsible for the surge in militant incidents in the province.

Addressing a press conference at Peshawar Corps Headquarters on Friday, Lt Gen Chaudhry said all political leaders had agreed after the APS tragedy in 2014 to adopt a unified approach through the National Action Plan (NAP), but "subsequent governments failed to ensure continuity".

He added that while the revised plan was rebranded as "Azm-e-Istehkam" by the current government, "implementation on its 14 points remains incomplete".

He reaffirmed the armed forces' resolve to uproot terrorism "in all its forms and manifestations", paying tribute to the security personnel and civilians who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Later on, the ISPR chief said that terrorists and their facilitators were given space in KP under the "well-thought-out plot". The governance and public welfare were deliberately affected, he added.

Violent attacks on the rise

Pakistan has witnessed an alarming 46% surge in overall violence in the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, as per the latest statistics issued by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS).

The country reported at least 901 fatalities and 599 injuries, including civilians, security personnel and the terrorists, in a total of 329 incidents of violence, which also included terror attacks and counter-terror operations.

KP and Balochistan — both of which share a porous border with neighbouring Afghanistan — faced the brunt of the terrorism incidents, accounting for more than 96% of the total violence across the country.

KP was the worst-hit region, suffering nearly 71% (638) of the total violence-linked fatalities, and over 67% (221) of the incidents of violence, followed by Balochistan, with over 25% fatalities (230) and incidents (85).