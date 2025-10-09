Ex-senator Mushtaq Ahmad set to reach Pakistan today

Former senator Mushtaq Ahmad (centre) prepares to depart for Pakistan from Jordon. — X@PakinJordan

Former senator Mushtaq Ahmad, who was detained by the Israeli forces in the Gaza aid flotilla interception last week, departed from Jordan and is set to reach Islamabad today.

“Alhamdulillah, Senator Mushtaq Ahmad has safely departed for Pakistan,” says Pakistan’s Embassy in Jordan in a post on X.

“In accordance with the instructions of the Deputy Prime Minister of Pakistan, the Embassy of Pakistan in Amman ensured all necessary arrangements were made for his safe and smooth departure,” it added.

The former senator was released from Israel’s custody and deported to the Pakistan embassy in Amman, Jordan on Tuesday. His release was confirmed by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar.

“I am pleased to confirm that former senator Mushtaq has been released and is now safely with the Pakistan Embassy in Amman. He is in good health and high spirits. The Embassy stands ready to facilitate his return to Pakistan, in accordance with his wishes and convenience,” the DMP posted on X.

In a video message released after his release, Ahmad said he was imprisoned at Ketziot Prison, also known as Ansar III, a high-security facility in Israel’s Negev desert.

“I was subjected to torture. My eyes were blindfolded, guns were pointed at us,” he said. “I went on a hunger strike, and there was no access to air, drinking water, or medication by Israeli forces,” the former senator had said, recounting his experience.

Ahmad was among several individuals detained earlier this month after Israeli forces intercepted the Global Sumud Flotilla, which was carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The 45-ship flotilla, carrying activists and political figures, departed from Spain last month with an aim of breaking Israel’s blockade of Gaza, where the United Nations has warned of an impending famine.