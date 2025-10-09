An undated image of martyred Major Sibtain Haider. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: An army officer embraced martyrdom during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Dera Ismail Khan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

The IBO, the military's media wing said, was conducted on October 8 in Daraban area and resulted in the neutralisation of seven India-backed terrorists.

In the pursuing operation featuring heavy exchange of fire, Pakistan Army's Major Sibtain Haider "who was leading his troops from the front, having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice" and embraced martyrdom.

The martyred officer was 30 years old and was a resident of Quetta district.



Reacting to the development, President Asif Ali Zardari paid tribute to martyred Major Sibtain and said the officer had "set a great example by sacrificing his life in defence of the country".

In a separate statement, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also lauded the security forces for a successful operation against the Fitna al-Khawarij — a term used for banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The PM paid tribute to the officers and personnel of the security forces for their bravery and professionalism, and offered special praise for matyred Major Sibtain.

"The entire nation, including myself, is proud of the courageous officers and soldiers of our armed forces, who remain engaged day and night in defending the country," the premier said in a statement.

PM Shehbaz also reaffirmed the government's and the nation's resolve to continue the fight against terrorism until the complete eradication of this menace from the country.

"The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces and supports their unwavering commitment to protecting the homeland," he added.

A sanitisation operation was underway to eliminate any other Fitna al-Khawarij in the area, the ISPR noted. The military's spokesperson also added that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces and law enforcement agencies as well as killing of innocent civilians.

The IBO comes a day after the ISPR said that two army officers and nine soldiers embraced martyrdom during an IBO in KP's Orakzai district.

During the operation 19 terrorists were also killed after effective engagement by the troops.

The martyred officers were identified as Lieutenant Colonel Junaid Tariq, 39, and Major Tayyab Rahat, 33 — both residents of Rawalpindi.

A day earlier, the Pakistan Army, in its 272nd Corps Commanders' Conference (CCC) reaffirmed the army’s commitment to neutralising Indian-sponsored terror proxies such as Fitna Al-Khawarij and Fitna Al-Hindustan, and vowed to dismantle networks undermining the state's security.

The forum noted that the existing nexus between terror and crime with vested political patronage which is gravely hurting the interests of the State and security of its people, will not be allowed to continue anymore, come what may.

Pakistan has witnessed an alarming 46% surge in overall violence in the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, as per the latest statistics issued by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS).

The country reported at least 901 fatalities and 599 injuries, including civilians, security personnel and the terrorists, in a total of 329 incidents of violence, which also included terror attacks and counter-terror operations.

KP and Balochistan — both of which share a porous border with neighbouring Afghanistan — faced the brunt of the terrorism incidents, accounting for more than 96% of the total violence across the country.

KP was the worst-hit region, suffering nearly 71% (638) of the total violence-linked fatalities, and over 67% (221) of the incidents of violence, followed by Balochistan, with over 25% fatalities (230) and incidents (85).