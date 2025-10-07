'House Of Guinness' star emerges as surprise favourite for next James Bond role

Anthony Boyle became one of the newest names to enter the race for the next James Bond film.

The Belfast-born actor, known for his role as Arthur Guinness in the Netflix series House Of Guinness, gained sudden attention after being added to the list of possible choices for 007.

Reports said that betting site Ladbrokes placed the 31-year-old actor among the top contenders, giving him 10/1 odds to succeed Daniel Craig.

The news quickly caught the interest of Bond fans, as Boyle’s name had never been widely mentioned before.

The star star began acting over a decade ago after studying at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama.

He rose to fame with his stage role as Scorpius Malfoy in the hit play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child before taking on television roles in Game of Thrones and Say Nothing.

Since Craig stepped down after No Time To Die in 2021, several actors have been linked to the role.

However, James Norton recently ruled himself out, saying that he is too old for the part. Other names still in talks included Henry Cavill, Theo James, Callum Turner, Harris Dickinson, Tom Holland, and Jack Lowden.

The producers have yet to confirm who will wear the famous tuxedo next, but the Bond race continues to draw attention worldwide.