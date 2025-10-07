'House Of Guinness' star emerges as surprise favourite for next James Bond role

Anthony Boyle became one of the newest names to enter the race for the next James Bond film.
The Belfast-born actor, known for his role as Arthur Guinness in the Netflix series House Of Guinness, gained sudden attention after being added to the list of possible choices for 007.
Reports said that betting site Ladbrokes placed the 31-year-old actor among the top contenders, giving him 10/1 odds to succeed Daniel Craig.
The news quickly caught the interest of Bond fans, as Boyle’s name had never been widely mentioned before.
The star star began acting over a decade ago after studying at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama.
He rose to fame with his stage role as Scorpius Malfoy in the hit play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child before taking on television roles in Game of Thrones and Say Nothing.
Since Craig stepped down after No Time To Die in 2021, several actors have been linked to the role.
However, James Norton recently ruled himself out, saying that he is too old for the part. Other names still in talks included Henry Cavill, Theo James, Callum Turner, Harris Dickinson, Tom Holland, and Jack Lowden.
The producers have yet to confirm who will wear the famous tuxedo next, but the Bond race continues to draw attention worldwide.
The 'Life of a Showgirl' creator opens up about Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's wedding
Dua Lipa is set for a multi-night stop in Los Angeles during Radical Optimism Tour
Ozzy Osbourne reflects on the late 'Friends' star's addiction struggles in his posthumous memoir 'Last Rites'
Inside Keanu Reeves soft-hearted life that no one knows
Taylor Swift sends out a 'Life of a Showgirl' PR package to her 'special' friends
Ben Affleck shares his thoughts at the premiere of ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ movie
Aimee Lou Wood and Suranne Jones team up for new project 'Film Club'
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunited on the 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' premiere for the first time since divorce