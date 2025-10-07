Police officers gather at the site after a train derailed in Sarhari town in the district Sanghar on August 6 , 2023. — Reuters

At least four passengers were injured on Tuesday after an explosion derailed four coaches of the Jaffar Express near Sultan Kot village in Sindh’s Shikarpur district, said police.

Rescue and police teams immediately reached the scene and transported the injured to a nearby hospital.

Train operations were suspended after the explosion, said the divisional superintendent of railways.

Bomb Disposal Squad personnel collected evidence from the damaged track, while railway authorities have begun repair work, which officials estimate may take up to 10 hours.

This is not the first time the Jaffar Express has come under attack.

In June, a remote-controlled explosive device planted on the railway track caused four coaches of the train to derail near the cattle market in Jacobabad. Although no casualties were reported.

Earlier, on March 11, the train was targeted in a hijacking incident when outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) militants opened fire on the locomotive and took more than 400 passengers hostage in Balochistan.

The military, after clearing the train and rescuing hostages, killed 33 attackers. Before the operation began, terrorists had martyred 26 passengers, while four security personnel were martyred during the operation.

CM Murad condemns blast

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has strongly condemned an explosion on the railway track near Kot Sultan.

He directed the Sindh IGP to provide a complete report of the incident. The chief minister also directed the Larkana commissioner to provide the best medical treatment to the injured passengers.

He said that timely assistance should be provided to the affected passengers by sending rescue teams.

Furthermore, Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar has sought a detailed report from Shikarpur SSP Shahzaib Chachar.