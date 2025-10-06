PM Shehbaz lauds Malaysia's warm welcome, stresses closer partnership

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim attend a press conference during the former's official visit, in Putrajaya, Malaysia, October 6, 2025. — Reuters

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday lauded Malaysia's warm hospitality and reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to strengthen bilateral relations during his ongoing official visit to the Southeast Asian nation.

Addressing a joint press conference with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at the Perdana Putra Complex in Putrajaya, the two leaders discussed cooperation in trade, education, investment, and regional peace.

"Our relations have strengthened over time, and I thank the people of Malaysia for their heartfelt welcome. Malaysia is like a second home to us," he added.

Shehbaz said Pakistan could benefit from Malaysia’s experience in technology, artificial intelligence, and economic growth. He also highlighted that around 150,000 Pakistanis living in Malaysia were contributing to the country’s development.

He also thanked Malaysia for announcing a $200 million quota for meat imports from Pakistan, assuring that all exports would comply with Malaysian halal and food certification standards.

Earlier, the premier received a guard of honour at the Perdana Putra Complex in Putrajaya.

Shehbaz, who is on a three-day official visit to Malaysia, was warmly welcomed by his Malaysian counterpart at the official reception ceremony. Both leaders are expected to discuss ways to enhance bilateral trade, investment, and cooperation in various sectors.

The national anthems of Pakistan and Malaysia were played as both the leaders stood at the salute dais.

Later, the two leaders introduced their respective delegations to each other before proceeding to the one-on-one meeting and the delegation-level talks to review Pakistan-Malaysia bilateral ties and explore new areas of collaboration in multiple sectors.

PM Shehbaz and PM Ibrahim are set to deliberate on enhancing bilateral cooperation in trade to explore opportunities for further cooperation in trade, IT & telecom, Halal industry, investment, education, energy, infrastructure, digital economy, and people-to-people ties.

Both leaders will also witness the signing of agreements and memorandums of understanding for cooperation in several existing and new sectors.

Accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi, the prime minister is visiting Malaysia at the invitation of his Malaysian counterpart.

As he landed at the Bunga Raya International Airport on Sunday night, he was received by the Malaysian Minister of Communications Fahmi Fadzil, Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Malaysia Syed Ahsan Raza Shah and diplomatic staff.

Before departing on Sunday, the prime minister expressed his anticipation for a thorough exchange of views with his Malaysian counterpart, highlighting the shared commitment of both countries to strengthening trade and economic cooperation.

“I will be undertaking an official visit to Malaysia [from] October 5-7 on the invitation of my dear brother, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. Greatly looking forward to a comprehensive exchange of views on our common desire to enhance trade and economic engagement as well as bilateral cooperation in various fields,” the prime minister posted on X.

During the visit, the prime minister is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with his Malaysian counterpart and will discuss key regional and global developments, the FO had said.

"The two leaders will also deliberate on enhancing bilateral cooperation in trade to explore opportunities for further cooperation in trade, IT, telecom, Halal industry, investment, education, energy, infrastructure, digital economy, and people-to-people ties," it noted.

The ministry further said that both leaders are expected to witness the signing of agreements and MoUs for cooperation in several existing and new sectors.

"The visit underscores Pakistan's continued commitment to strengthening ties with Malaysia."

The Pakistani side looks forward to mutually beneficial engagements in Malaysia, building on the solid foundations of friendship and cooperation that exist between our two nations.

"The visit reflects a strong and enduring strategic partnership between Pakistan and Malaysia, rooted in mutual respect, shared interests, and close cooperation across a wide range of sectors," the statement concluded.